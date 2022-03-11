You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 11/03/2022

by:
  • 11/03/2022
  • 0
Just Group's reporting of a pre-tax loss of £21m and mortgage rate availability were among some of stories of interest to advisers this week.

Commemorating a decade of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries and how to better engage with clients were stories which also held readers’ interest.

Mortgage rates rise as lenders pull deals off market – Moneyfacts

Just Group posts pre-tax loss of £21m following lifetime mortgage disposals

Landlords brace themselves for higher rates with longer term fixes, brokers say

Buy-to-let sector is ‘changeable lending environment’ – Armstrong

 

A decade of AMI: The biggest achievements, changes and upcoming challenges – Sinclair

 

Brokers still lean on their own knowledge with the aid of sourcing tools – Marketwatch

 

Swap rate and mortgage price environment is a complicated picture – Gee

 

Rising house prices spark interest in affordability – Firth

 

Brokers reveal how a market niche sent business booming

 

Engaging with clients is priority #1 for advisers – SimplyBiz

