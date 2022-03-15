You are here: Home - News -

News

Scrap stamp duty for BTL to boost rental stock ‒ NRLA

by:
  • 15/03/2022
  • 0
Scrap stamp duty for BTL to boost rental stock ‒ NRLA
Scrapping stamp duty on homes purchased for buy to let would boost the number of new private rented homes across the UK by almost 900,000 over the last decade.

That’s according to new research, commissioned by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA). The analysis, carried out by Capital Economics, suggested that dropping the tax would actually boost revenue to the Treasury by as much as £10bn over the same period. The report argued that while the Treasury would lose out on stamp duty receipts, this would be more than outweighed by increased earnings from income tax and corporation tax paid by landlords.

The landlord trade body warned that there is currently a “chronic shortage” of homes to let, a situation which only looks set to get worse. The research suggested that at the current rate, almost 230,000 new homes would be needed in the housing sector each and every year if the government’s ambitions for housing ‒ across both home ownership and the rental sector ‒ are to be met.

What’s more, the study cautioned that even if other housing tenures double their current rate of growth, it would still mean more than 100,000 new private rental homes a year would be needed, given the forecast growth in the numbers of young people.

The report argued that without changes in tax and other policy areas, the rental stock will continue to decline, by as much as half a million properties over the next decade.

Recent research from Zoopla found that tenants are paying an extra £62 a month in rent as a result of the sharp drop in rental stock, with the number of available rental properties falling 39 per cent compared to the five-year average.

Ben Beadle (pictured), chief executive of the NRLA, called on the government to “wake up to a crisis of its own making”, accusing the authorities of “taxing landlords out of the market”.

This, he argued, had only led to a reduced level of supply, higher rents, and a more expensive route to home ownership.

He continued: “The evidence clearly shows that the supply of rented housing is declining as demand increases and will continue to do so. The Government is taking a blinkered approach to the issue, which is not helped by its reluctance to admit mistakes it has made in the past.

“It makes no sense to tax the supply of new homes supplied by landlords investing in new build or bringing empty homes back into use. As this study indicates, removing the tax will actually generate more revenue, not less.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/