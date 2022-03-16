Five firms fined £400,000 for making ‘predatory’ phone calls to the elderly

The marketing phone calls selling insurance targeted people aged over 60 who owned their home and had a landline phone.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) levied fines totalling £405,000 to five companies: Domestic Support (£80,000), Home Sure Solutions (£100,000), Seaview Brokers (£15,000), UK Appliance Cover (£100,000) and UK Platinum Home Care Services (£110,000).

Between them the firms were responsible for more than 750,000 unwanted marketing calls targeted at older, vulnerable people. The ICO also issued these companies with enforcement notices requiring them to immediately stop making what it described as ‘predatory calls’.

ICO investigated the firms after receiving complaints from the public and information from partner organisations including Action Fraud, Trading Standards, Which? and the call blocker provider trueCall.

The companies called people to sell insurance products or services for white goods and other large household appliances, such as televisions, washing machines and fridges. Many of the complainants said the people receiving the calls were vulnerable, with some having been suffering with dementia or other underlying health conditions.

The ICO investigation found that these companies were deliberately targeting older people by buying marketing data lists from third parties, specifically asking for personal information about people who are aged 60 and over, homeowners and with landline numbers.

The evidence gathered suggests these companies were either working together or using the same marketing list to target these people. This resulted in some people losing thousands of pounds for white goods insurance and servicing which the companies often knew they didn’t need.

John Edwards, UK information commissioner, said: “It is clear from the complaints we received that people felt frightened and distressed by the aggressive tactics of these companies, sometimes giving their financial details just so they could hang up the phone. This is unacceptable and clearly exploitative. It is only right that we take tough and prompt action to punish those companies responsible using our full powers.

“Companies making similar nuisance calls and causing harm to people can expect a strong response from my office. I encourage anyone who is being pestered by other rogue operators, or knows a family member or friend who is, to report them to the ICO and we will step in to protect the public from these invasive calls.”

The ICO enforces the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations, which cover the rules for organisations wishing to make live direct marketing telephone calls. It is continuing to investigate a number of other companies that appear to be operating in the same way.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “It is unacceptable that unscrupulous firms are targeting older, vulnerable people and pressuring them into buying rip-off appliance cover that they don’t need – so it is positive that the ICO is taking action on this issue.

“Which? has been warning about rogue firms cold-calling people about insurance for white goods or other household appliances for years and has reported over 100 firms to the ICO and Trading Standards.

“If you or someone you know has been cold-called about appliance cover, ask for the company name and report it to the ICO. If you are being inundated with cold calls, ask your phone network about the call blocking services it offers.”