Voting open for The British Mortgage Awards 2022

  • 17/03/2022
Voting has now opened for The British Mortgage Awards, with 28 awards up for grabs across broker, lender and business leader categories.

If you know an exceptional individual who deserves to be recognised, put them forward for a British Mortgage Award using this link.

The deadline for nominations and voting is 5pm on Friday 6 May.

Shortlisted nominees will be expected to attend a short teleconference interview with the judging panel on 8 or 9 June.

This year the Mortgage Solutions team is also introducing a new initiative called The British Mortgage Awards Change Makers which celebrates individuals who are pioneering diversity and inclusion, or sustainability projects in the industry.

There are no single outright winners in this initiative, but it is meant to recognise those who have championed development and initiative within their business or the wider industry over the last year.

Submissions for the Change Makers initiative open on 9 May. If you require more information, please get in touch with lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk .

Anyone who would like assistance in canvassing for nominations can also email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get personalised banners created.

