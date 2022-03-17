Your Mortgage Decisions assigns Contact State to certify leads

Broker firm Your Mortgage Decisions (YMD) has appointed Contact State to certify all its mortgage leads so it can track the digital journey of its clients.

By using Contact State, YMD will be able to purchase leads from lead generators with an aim to improve the customer journey.

Contact State was set up in 2019 by managing director Alain Desmier and technical director Mike Laming.

The company creates a data certificate for each certified lead, which includes the full digital history of a customer before they contact a firm. This shows the landing pages they visited, permissions and consent they have given as well as any terms and conditions they have agreed to.

Martin Wade, director of Your Mortgage Decisions (pictured), said this would not only improve the quality of lead generation for its business but also allow the firm to see that its lead generation partners take compliance seriously.

He added: “This not only ensures we are meeting all our advertising and data regulatory requirements but also creates a much better and more profitable customer marketing journey, with better results all-round.”

Thomas Brett, head of mortgage and lending at Contact State, said: “Within the financial services industry, there are still far too many instances of consumers receiving sales calls from firms and thinking ‘how did they get my number?’

“At Contact State we want to change that, and that’s why we are helping firms guarantee the validity of leads by ensuring they know everything about each customers’ unique marketing journey.”

He added: “This helps lead buyers build trust, achieve transparency, protect their business and improve return on investment from their lead generation campaigns.”