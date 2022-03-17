You are here: Home - News -

Your Mortgage Decisions assigns Contact State to certify leads

  • 17/03/2022
Your Mortgage Decisions assigns Contact State to certify leads
Broker firm Your Mortgage Decisions (YMD) has appointed Contact State to certify all its mortgage leads so it can track the digital journey of its clients.

 

By using Contact State, YMD will be able to purchase leads from lead generators with an aim to improve the customer journey. 

Contact State was set up in 2019 by managing director Alain Desmier and technical director Mike Laming. 

The company creates a data certificate for each certified lead, which includes the full digital history of a customer before they contact a firm. This shows the landing pages they visited, permissions and consent they have given as well as any terms and conditions they have agreed to. 

Martin Wade, director of Your Mortgage Decisions (pictured), said this would not only improve the quality of lead generation for its business but also allow the firm to see that its lead generation partners take compliance seriously. 

He added: “This not only ensures we are meeting all our advertising and data regulatory requirements but also creates a much better and more profitable customer marketing journey, with better results all-round.” 

Thomas Brett, head of mortgage and lending at Contact State, said: “Within the financial services industry, there are still far too many instances of consumers receiving sales calls from firms and thinking ‘how did they get my number?’

“At Contact State we want to change that, and that’s why we are helping firms guarantee the validity of leads by ensuring they know everything about each customers’ unique marketing journey.”  

He added: “This helps lead buyers build trust, achieve transparency, protect their business and improve return on investment from their lead generation campaigns.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.