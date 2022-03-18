You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/03/2022

by:
  • 18/03/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/03/2022
It's been a big week for mortgages as the Bank of England hiked the base rate by 0.25 per cent, we had an emotional goodbye from one of the industry's top leaders, and the nation reacted to the conflict in Ukraine.

LSL’s financial performance for 2021 was also of interest to readers.

Ian Wilson bids industry farewell in heartfelt video message

Base rate increased to 0.75 per cent

LSL’s 2021 profits surge to £69.9m as mortgage business grows

Nationwide raises Helping Hand minimum income and increases rates

Industry leaders urge borrowers to act quickly after BoE base rate hike

Skipton BS allows borrowers to join Homes for Ukraine scheme and pledges support

The lowdown on alternative home ownership options – an explainer

End to doubling ground rent terms for thousands of leaseholders

‘It’s better to work 80 per cent of the week with 100 per cent efficiency’ – Marketwatch

Bill to clean up ‘dirty money’ in UK property receives royal assent

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.