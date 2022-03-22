OSB Group creates high net worth division

OSB Group has set up a high net worth division to support borrowers and brokers in this market across its brands Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay.

It said this came off the back of “strong growth” within the group.

The high net worth client management team will be led by Simon Cockerill, head of intermediary sales development.

Marc Callaghan has been appointed group high net worth client account manager and Krissy Salmon has been hired high net worth client account manager.

Callaghan has returned to OSB after working at Shawbrook Bank for two years as national sales manager.

Salmon has also come back to the group after going on maternity leave last April. She has been promoted from her previous role as specialist finance account manager, where she oversaw the Interbay Commercial, Precise Bridging and Precise Second Charge divisions.

Simon Cockerill, head of intermediary sales development at OSB Group (pictured), said the team was “excited” to be setting the division up.

He added: “The new team will be getting in touch with brokers from April onwards to ensure we can help them to support their clients with any new borrowing or retaining their business.

“This also means we can help to review the requirements and best options for clients with their brokers. It’s a collaborative approach that keeps the broker at the epicentre of the relationship, teamed with our lending products and specialist sector knowledge.”