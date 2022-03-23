All the pictures from the 2022 Stonebridge national conference

The event returned after a hiatus in last year under the theme ‘Empowering success through valued relationships’.

David Smith, economics editor of The Sunday Times, Tim Bannister, director at Rightmove Data Services, and Chris Pearson, head of intermediary mortgages at Hsbc UK, presented on the day to discuss the trends and outlook for the property and mortgage markets.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby captain, Gareth Thomas, was the keynote speaker and he shared his experiences on the challenges he faced as the first openly gay man in the sport.

See the pictures of the event below: