John Charcol enters referral partnership with Trinity Lifetime Partners

Broker firm John Charcol has exclusively partnered with Trinity Lifetime Partners, a financial planning firm.

Through the arrangement, John Charcol will refer clients who approach them for help with retirement planning, forecasting, investments, inheritance and estate planning.

The brokerage will continue to offer advice through to later life.

Lisa Walklin-Knight, operations director at John Charcol said: “We are delighted to announce this arrangement with Trinity Lifetime Partners, which adds real value to our overall proposition and will help our customers access the best possible financial planning advice.

“It’s also great to be working again with Peter Tsouroulla who spent over 22 years as a senior partner at John Charcol.”

Peter Tsouroulla, partner at Trinity Lifetime Partners, added: “It’s a perfect fit.

“Trinity Lifetime Partners’ aim to develop robust financial solutions to families, corporates and individuals are so interlinked with a mortgage process and the ethos John Charcol has established as a market leading mortgage broker.”