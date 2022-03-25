You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale and Platform hike up rates – round-up

by:
  • 25/03/2022
Clydesdale and Platform hike up rates – round-up
Clydesdale Bank has increased rates on various mortgages up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Changes include its two and five-year fixed mortgages at 75 and 80 per cent LTV, with a £999 fee. These are available to both new and existing customers and have received rates increases of up to 0.34 per cent. 

At 75 per cent LTV, two and five-year fixes will see rate increases of up to 0.37 per cent, and uplifts of up to 0.35 per cent have been made at 80 per cent LTV. 

For 95 per cent LTV deals, two and five-year fixed rates have gone up by as much as 0.31 per cent. 

Mortgages for buy-to-let borrowers at 60 per cent LTV will be increased by up to 0.25 per cent. These changes will apply to two and five-year fixes. 

Products at 65 per cent LTV for loans of £1m or more will go up by 0.2 per cent for two and five-year fixes. 

Clydesdale has also withdrawn its broker exclusive 90 per cent LTV fixes with a £1,999 fee for existing customers. 

Platform changes 

Platform, the intermediary arm of the Co-op Bank, has increased fixed, variable and reversion rates. 

Following the Bank of England’s decision to raise the base rate to 0.75 per cent, Platform has in turn increased its standard variable rate to 4.99 per cent. 

Across mortgages for new and existing customers, two, three and five-year fixed rates have increased by up to 0.30 per cent. 

Two-year tracker mortgages have been hiked up by 0.25 per cent to reflect the base rate change. 

For professional mortgages, two and five-year fixed rates have gone up by as much as 0.22 per cent. 

The buy-to-let mortgage reversionary rate at 70 per cent LTV has increased to 5.25 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV has gone up to 5.75 per cent. 

Two and five-year fixed rates have increased by up to 0.16 per cent and two-year fixed premier products have risen by the same. This also applies to buy-to-let product switches. 

For borrowers purchasing through Help to Buy, two, three and five-year fixed rates have increased by up to 0.27 per cent. 

Shekina

