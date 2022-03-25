You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/03/2022

  • 25/03/2022
This week saw a much anticipated Spring Statement, increased mortgage rates and an admission that conveyancers were as frustrated with property completion times as everyone else.

House prices reaching a new high according to Rightmove and the closure of 60 Lloyds Bank branches also made the top 10 list.

Rishi’s employment allowance hike £1,000 not £5,000

Conveyancers are as fed up with housing completion times as brokers and buyers – Rudolf

House prices hit fresh high as demand doubles supply – Rightmove

Smartr365 reaches £50m pre-money valuation with latest funding round

Rushed buyers, slow conveyancing and greedy vendors to blame for increase in fall throughs ‒ analysis

Base rate will hit two per cent in the next 12 months – Maddox

Lloyds Banking Group to close 60 branches

Broker searches for JBSP double since the pandemic – Knowledge Bank

Natwest increases mortgage rates

TSB and Virgin Money increase rates

