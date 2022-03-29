You are here: Home - News -

Buckinghamshire BS launches into holiday let market

  • 29/03/2022
Buckinghamshire Building Society has entered the holiday let market as brokers have indicated that there was growing demand for holiday homes in the mortgage market.

 

The mutual said it wants to bring its flexible underwriting approach and niche market specialisation to the segment, specifically offering a lending option for properties in coastal and national park areas.

Staycations are here to stay according to a recent poll of 3,008 holiday makers by Travel Weekly. Citing reasons like the environment and wanting to support the British tourism economy, 28 per cent said they prefer staying in the UK over going overseas, and 52 per cent plan to do both this year.

Claire Askham (pictured), head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “As a society we love identifying market trends and responding to them, and this is no exception.

“We are delighted to further expand our portfolio and we’re confident this offering will be popular for landlords with properties throughout the country.”

