Conveyancing Foundation launches Ukraine appeal with DEC

The Conveyancing Foundation has launched an appeal for Ukraine by making its monthly Charity Lotto public for the first time, raising £15,000 in 24 hours.

At least three million people have already fled their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine, which is predicted to affect 18 million in total in the coming months. The non-profit foundation hopes to raise thousands of pounds to help Ukrainians in desperate need in the coming months.

All funds raised through the Lotto will be donated to the official DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas. By pooling resources to work as one, the DEC is pivotal in co-ordinating the UK public’s response to overseas disasters.

Since 2010, the Conveyancing Foundation Charity Lotto has helped to raise over £860,000 for local and national charities through a monthly draw which clients of lotto members can enter at the end of their transactions for a chance to win £500.

A minimum donation of £10 gets additional Gift Aid, meaning that the DEC gets £11.25 per donation. Anyone can now take part, from brokers to lenders to estate agents and their families, everyone in the industry is being asked to help. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Nicola Lancaster, spokesperson for the Conveyancing Foundation, said: “£30 could provide hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month. By participating in the charity lotto you will be raising funds that will help DEC charities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries meet the needs of all refugees and displaced people.”

“Companies that pledge £1,000 or over will be marketed on the foundation appeal webpage and all publications in conjunction with this appeal. We will also work with you to produce a dual branded video that you can share amongst your contacts to raise awareness and promote your involvement to your clients.”

Lloyd Davies, managing director of Convey Law, and chairman of the Conveyancing Foundation, said Convey Law had chosen to donate all of the funds it raised through the charity lotto in March to help launch the appeal with an initial donation of £15,000.

He said: “It is quite simply the right thing to do for us to switch our charity fundraising focus to broader world events where thousands of people are facing a critical situation and need us all to take notice and support them.

“The conveyancing and property industry has a great tradition of charity fundraising and I urge everyone to get behind this appeal and to share it far and wide. We need to help these people who desperately need our support right now.

“By opening the Charity Lotto up to the public for the first time, we are hoping that it will enable us to raise significant sums of money as quickly as possible, as speed is the essence in getting supplies and aid to the many thousands of displaced people.”