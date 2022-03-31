You are here: Home - News -

Danske Bank appoints E.surv for valuation services

  • 31/03/2022
Danske Bank UK has appointed E.surv to provide valuation services as it prepares to offer its mortgages to borrowers in England.

The bank will initially be launching its carbon neutral mortgage for residential homes in the South East, South West and the East of England. The mortgages will be distributed through brokers registered with the Mortgage Advice Bureau. 

Homes will need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) or a Predicted Energy Assessment (PEA) rating of A to C.  

The mortgage will be open to those with a minimum deposit of five per cent, including first-time buyers, home movers and remortgagors. The bank will lend up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) on new-build homes and will lend to borrowers using the Help to Buy scheme.  

Danske Bank is working with Carbon Trust to offset the emissions caused by the mortgage process with wind energy projects in India. This includes electronic activity and its use of paper documentation.

Carbon Trust calculates that the bank emits 96kg of carbon for every mortgage. 

Richard Sexton, business development director at E.surv (pictured), said: “We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Danske Bank to support their lending activity as they move into this new phase of their strategy. With national coverage we are a good fit for Danske’s plans and we look forward to assisting in the development of their valuation policies as part of our new relationship.” 

Patrick Mullan, head of GB mortgages at Danske Bank UK, added: “We’re already a market leader in Northern Ireland and have a significant presence in the mortgage intermediary market there, so it’s a natural step for us to bring that expertise and capability to benefit consumers in England.’’ 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

