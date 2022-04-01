Brilliant Solutions adds Molo Finance to panel

Molo Finance, which is the UK’s first digital lender, offers a range of buy-to-let products covering first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies including houses in multiple occupation.

The lender uses technology to give customers a paperless mortgage experience, meaning mortgages can be offered in days.

Molo’s chief executive and co-founder Francesca Carlesi (pictured), said: “This is an exciting partnership with Brilliant Solutions, who are an innovative company in the mortgage market.

“They are the perfect fit for Molo, and we look forward to working with them to further benefit the options available to customers who can get a mortgage with Molo’s entirely online application.”

Michael Craig, sales director at Brilliant Solutions, said he was “extremely happy” to welcome Molo its panel, pointing to its extensive buy-to-let range.

He said: “Molo’s cutting-edge technology will be a great support for all intermediaries within our Mortgage Club. We’re looking forward to being able to offer our members access to its flexible product range.”

Brilliant Solutions has added several companies to its panel recently, including Quantum Mortgages and Selina Finance.