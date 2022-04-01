Newbury Building Society promotes Jack Whiting to BDM

Newbury Building Society have promoted Jack Whiting from the role of intermediary sales adviser to the position of business development manager (BDM).

Whiting (pictured) has been at the mutual since March 2016, first working as a branch assistant before later joining the intermediary sales team as an intermediary sales adviser in August 2019.

Karen Smith, sales manager at Newbury Building Society, said: “Jack has built on his experience with our sales team over the past two and a half years and has great knowledge of our offerings to enable to support our broker partners, helping them to get the best from our criteria for their clients.

“He will continue to deliver the exceptional service for which we are known and will be a proactive support to brokers, ensuring they are up to date on our products, criteria and service offerings.”

Whiting added: “I am looking forward to getting into my new role and getting out to meet our existing contacts and to develop new ones.”