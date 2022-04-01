You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/04/2022

by:
  • 01/04/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/04/2022
This week the news that Mortgage Advice Bureau would acquire a 75 per cent stake in Fluent Money, with plans to fully acquire the business in six years, piqued readers’ interest.

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions, MAB’s chief executive Peter Brodnicki said that the rationale behind the acquisition was Fluent’s 14 years in centralised telephony experience with national lead sources, as well as its expertise across first charge, second charge, bridging and later life lending.

Other popular stories this week include brokers discussing the stress and damage of lender withdrawing and changing products at the 11th hour, as well as an interview with Mortgage Brain’s chief executive Zahid Bligrami on its Mortgage Engine acquisition.

MAB agrees to acquire Fluent Money Group

Brokers lament stress and damage caused by 11th hour product withdrawals – analysis

Bilgrami on the Mortgage Engine acquisition: ‘It’s about efficiencies, it’s not about driving distribution’

Just Mortgages to hire more than 800 brokers over next five years

Virgin Money pulls products; Nationwide adjusts rates – round-up

Landlords chasing high returns ditch standard rental properties for holiday let, brokers say

DIFF: Women need to be managed differently – The Mortgage Mum

Lasting power of attorneys – what brokers and their clients need to know

House price growth highest since 2004 at over 14 per cent – Nationwide

Trussle’s Miles Robinson joins digital broker Haysto

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.