Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/04/2022

This week the news that Mortgage Advice Bureau would acquire a 75 per cent stake in Fluent Money, with plans to fully acquire the business in six years, piqued readers’ interest.

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions, MAB’s chief executive Peter Brodnicki said that the rationale behind the acquisition was Fluent’s 14 years in centralised telephony experience with national lead sources, as well as its expertise across first charge, second charge, bridging and later life lending.

Other popular stories this week include brokers discussing the stress and damage of lender withdrawing and changing products at the 11th hour, as well as an interview with Mortgage Brain’s chief executive Zahid Bligrami on its Mortgage Engine acquisition.