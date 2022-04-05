FCA makes three senior hires

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed two directors of authorisations, with a finance director also joining this spring.

The FCA said it has successfully filled 95 authorisation roles as it commits to “a more robust and efficient authorisation process” with greater focus on the financials and business models of firms applying to operate in regulated financial markets.

As well as recruiting almost 100 staff, the FCA has reformed its authorisation process, with more decisions to now be taken by individual senior managers rather than by committees.

Directors of authorisations

Laura Dawes will take up one of twodirector of authorisations roles. Dawes is currently interim director of strategy, policy, international and intelligence in the FCA’s Enforcement and Market Oversight Division.

Working alongside Dawes as director of authorisations will be Dominic Cashman. Cashman joins the regulator from TP ICAP, an interdealer broker, where he was most recently head of integration and transformation and previously worked as their interim group head of operations.

They will start their roles in late April and early May.

New finance director

Craig Chapman will join the FCA as finance director in May.

Chapman is currently chief financial officer at RTX RouteTrader, a fintech operating in the telecoms sector. Before that, Chapman held senior finance roles at EDandF Man, a commodities trader, and Barclays Capital.

His appointment follows the retirement of David Godfrey.

Emily Shepperd, chief operating officer and executive director of authorisations at the FCA, said: “I look forward to welcoming Craig, Dominic and Laura to their new roles later this spring.

“Tackling the risk of consumer harm starts when firms apply to us for authorisation. Dominic and Laura will lead this vital part of the regulatory system.

“Craig is an experienced chief financial officer who will play a central part in making sure we have the right resources and we’re using them in the best way possible to meet our important objectives.”