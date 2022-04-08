You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton appoints BDM for London

by:
  • 08/04/2022
  • 0
Skipton appoints BDM for London
Skipton Building Society has appointed Grace Sparkes as business development manager for the London area.

Sparkes, from Ashford in Kent, has had a long standing career in financial services and moved into mortgage broking after she completed her CeMAP 1.

She worked as a mortgage and protection adviser at Just Mortgages for two years, before moving to Hawke Financial Services in an identical role for nearly two years. Sparkes has a solid background working with building societies, which is one of the reasons she has chosen to return to the sector with Skipton BS.

Sparkes (pictured) said: “I am excited to be starting my new role with Skipton. I can’t wait to get out in the field and start meeting brokers.”

“Ever since I bought my first home, I wanted to know the ins and outs of buying a house. It was such a stressful experience and I wanted to try and help people get through the stress and be that person to help them. My background in broking will help me empathise with brokers and look at the policies and criteria that will really help them get their clients into their dream homes.”

John Scrivens, business development manager, added: “Grace joins the team at an exciting time as we’re continuing to expand our pool of BDMs to support the intermediary market, as well as furthering Skipton’s ambition to become a top 10 lender.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.