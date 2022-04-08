Skipton appoints BDM for London

Skipton Building Society has appointed Grace Sparkes as business development manager for the London area.

Sparkes, from Ashford in Kent, has had a long standing career in financial services and moved into mortgage broking after she completed her CeMAP 1.

She worked as a mortgage and protection adviser at Just Mortgages for two years, before moving to Hawke Financial Services in an identical role for nearly two years. Sparkes has a solid background working with building societies, which is one of the reasons she has chosen to return to the sector with Skipton BS.

Sparkes (pictured) said: “I am excited to be starting my new role with Skipton. I can’t wait to get out in the field and start meeting brokers.”

“Ever since I bought my first home, I wanted to know the ins and outs of buying a house. It was such a stressful experience and I wanted to try and help people get through the stress and be that person to help them. My background in broking will help me empathise with brokers and look at the policies and criteria that will really help them get their clients into their dream homes.”

John Scrivens, business development manager, added: “Grace joins the team at an exciting time as we’re continuing to expand our pool of BDMs to support the intermediary market, as well as furthering Skipton’s ambition to become a top 10 lender.”