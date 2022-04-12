You are here: Home - News -

News

One in five customers without a will and 84 per cent have no LPA

by:
  • 12/04/2022
  • 0
One in five customers without a will and 84 per cent have no LPA
Many customers are entering the equity release advice process without legal safeguards to protect their wealth and health in later life.

 

Data from HUB Financial Solutions showed that one in five customers seeking advice had no will in place for their estate. More than eight in 10, or 84 per cent had no Power of Attorney (LPA) despite the crucial protection it provides in the event of accident, illness or declining health.

The figures are broadly in line with research from HUB Financial Solutions’ parent company, Just Group, which found that 12 per cent of over 75s had no will in place and 70 per cent had not arranged an LPA back in April 2021.

Legal experts and later life lenders in particular say advisers play an important role in encouraging customers to put these legal protections in place to safeguard their interests in later life and ensure their wishes are understood.

The process for those who are incapacitated without an LPA is a legal minefield as the Court of Protection has to appoint a deputy, which delays the ability to make critical decisions about the person’s health and wealth by months and costing thousands of pounds. It is also wise to take legal advice when setting up an LPA as it is a complicated process.

However, many advisers see it as a challenging yet necessary conversation to have with their clients.

Simon Gray (pictured), managing director of HUB Financial Solutions, said: “Financial advisers are well positioned to explain the importance of these legal documents at a time when clients are looking to proceed with significant financial decisions such as accessing a pension or taking out a lifetime mortgage.

“Advisers may also be able to recommend trusted legal partners that specialise in estate planning, and help assess the value of assets in the estate alongside any tax issues the client may be unaware of but want to consider.”

He added: “Married couples assume that if one partner loses capacity then the other can just step in, and children often assume they can pick up matters on behalf of parents, but they won’t have the authority unless a power of attorney is in place.

“It helps avoid situations where family members have to navigate extra obstacles at a time of emotional distress.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/