Standard Life Home Finance opens new offices in Preston

The office accommodates 200 workers and is a milestone investment for the lender, which launched at the end of 2021.

The opening ceremony on 31 March was attended by industry and company leaders including David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, Kay Westgarth (far left), head of sales at SLHF, and Steve Dodd (far right), director of operations at SLHF. Simon Thompson, group CEO of Key Group (centre left), and Scott Robertson (centre right), SLHF board member, and Lorraine Cox, member relationship manager at the Equity Release Council also attended.

David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, said: “The equity release market lent over £4.8bn last year and the early signs are that the market will continue to grow in 2022. We welcome the work of organisations like Standard Life and Key Group who are investing in the development of this market and providing a way for people to use the equity tied up in their homes.”

Scott Robertson, SLHF board member, said: “Having launched Standard Life Home Finance as part of a strategic partnership between Phoenix Group and Key Group at the end of 2021, we are delighted to open the new offices at Arkwright House. We’ve got plenty of room to grow as we look to build our market profile.”

Simon Thompson, group CEO of Key Group, said: “In the highly competitive later life lending market Arkwright House will serve as the hub for Standard Life. We look forward to supporting the team as they build their position.”