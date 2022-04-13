You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord launches diversity and inclusion partnership charter

by:
  • 13/04/2022
  • 0
Accord launches diversity and inclusion partnership charter
Yorkshire Building Society subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has brought out a diversity and inclusion charter which outlines inclusive behaviour and encourages people to call out low standards.

Accord says that the charter is the “first of its kind” in the mortgage industry and sets “clear expectations” as to the lender’s approach to unacceptable behaviour and discrimination.

The lender is clamping down on unjust or prejudicial treatment of someone with a protected characteristic. This includes religion or belief, disability, racism, sexism, homophobia, gender reassignment and transphobia, and ageism.

Unwanted attention, violence, threatening or offensive behaviour, aggressive or passive aggressive behaviour, intimidation or creating a hostile or humiliating environment will also not be tolerated.

The charter also outlines how to report issues for people working with Accord and the leadership team has committed to “take action on raised concerns”.

A spokesperson said that there is a dedicated mailbox, callitout@ybs.co.uk, specifically for workers to raise contravening issues, which will be monitored and managed by senior leadership.

They added that reports would be investigated in-line with current “normal operational processes”.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director at Accord Mortgages, said: “We help and support thousands of fantastic brokers and their clients, but it’s vitally important that our people – whether on the road, at home or at our office sites – feel safe at work and able to speak up when something isn’t right.”

He continued: “We are committed to diversity and inclusion and ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect at work, and this new charter reinforces our stance on unacceptable behaviour and discrimination across our business.

“We’re building on the great work done by AMI and IMLA and believe it’s the right thing to do to support and be an ally to our colleagues, and the industry as a whole.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.