Accord launches diversity and inclusion partnership charter

Yorkshire Building Society subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has brought out a diversity and inclusion charter which outlines inclusive behaviour and encourages people to call out low standards.

Accord says that the charter is the “first of its kind” in the mortgage industry and sets “clear expectations” as to the lender’s approach to unacceptable behaviour and discrimination.

The lender is clamping down on unjust or prejudicial treatment of someone with a protected characteristic. This includes religion or belief, disability, racism, sexism, homophobia, gender reassignment and transphobia, and ageism.

Unwanted attention, violence, threatening or offensive behaviour, aggressive or passive aggressive behaviour, intimidation or creating a hostile or humiliating environment will also not be tolerated.

The charter also outlines how to report issues for people working with Accord and the leadership team has committed to “take action on raised concerns”.

A spokesperson said that there is a dedicated mailbox, callitout@ybs.co.uk, specifically for workers to raise contravening issues, which will be monitored and managed by senior leadership.

They added that reports would be investigated in-line with current “normal operational processes”.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director at Accord Mortgages, said: “We help and support thousands of fantastic brokers and their clients, but it’s vitally important that our people – whether on the road, at home or at our office sites – feel safe at work and able to speak up when something isn’t right.”

He continued: “We are committed to diversity and inclusion and ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect at work, and this new charter reinforces our stance on unacceptable behaviour and discrimination across our business.

“We’re building on the great work done by AMI and IMLA and believe it’s the right thing to do to support and be an ally to our colleagues, and the industry as a whole.”