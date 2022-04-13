You are here: Home - News -

Primis integrates Twenty7Tec into back-office system

  13/04/2022
Primis Mortgage Network has incorporated Twenty7Tec’s source Apply module into its back-office system, Toolbox.

Toolbox provides its users with an end-to-end customer service platform that can submit decision in principle (DiP) or full mortgage applications to multiple lenders through the Apply add-on, without having to re-enter information. Advisers can submit other documents, make notes, and get status updates throughout the process.

Apply also provides lender and product details, and allows the customer, lender and intermediary to communicate. It can integrate with third party platforms, like Toolbox, as well as consumer websites.

Primis members can access Twenty7Tec’s Apply system, as well as its Source platform, which is a search engine for mortgage equity release, secured and bridging loan products.

James Tucker (pictured), chief executive of Twenty7Tec, said: “I am delighted that Primis has integrated with Apply to support its advisers.

“Primis has been a long-standing partner of ours and this integration will be great news to advisers who are determined to offer the most effective and efficient service possible to their clients.”

Simon Breakspear, IT director at Primis, added: “We are excited to be able to integrate Twenty7Tec’s impressive Apply module to our existing Toolbox platform and we look forward to seeing the benefits it brings our brokers.

“We aim to provide our broker partners with cutting-edge technology to allow them to provide the best service to their clients, and Apply will certainly allow them to do this.”

