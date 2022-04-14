You are here: Home - News -

Aldermore hires Alice Pocock as relationship manager

  • 14/04/2022
Aldermore has appointed Alice Pocock as relationship manager for the South West in its retail mortgage team.

Pocock joins Aldermore with over seven years’ experience in financial services, giving her a deep understanding of the retail mortgages industry. She previously worked at Newbury Building Society, and has held roles in underwriting and as a business development manager.

Pocock said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the great team at Aldermore. I’m excited to start engaging with brokers to understand the individual needs of their clients and find them solutions that work. I can’t wait to get started.”

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Alice to the retail mortgage team.

“Alice is joining at a time when we’re looking to expand our services for brokers and customers. Her experience will be a valuable addition as we move forward.”

Aldermore was established in 2009 and provides financing to back small and medium sized UK enterprises. It services customers and intermediary partners predominantly online and by phone.

