LDNFinance adds three hires to growing team

  • 14/04/2022
LDNFinance adds three hires to growing team
London-based broker LDNFinance has hired two advisers and a paraplanner to its team to fuel further growth.

Martin Ball (pictured right) and Daniel Everritt (pictured left) join as advisers on the residential team, while Allyson Hautot (pictured middle) joins as paraplanner.

Ball joins from Purely Financial Planning where he was a senior mortgage and protection consultant for just under three years, having worked at knight Frank Finance for around six years, and in various roles at Curchods Estate Agents and Barclays.

Everritt was previously at Capricorn Financial for around two years as a mortgage and protection adviser, having worked as a general manager at TFS Loans for nearly 12 years.

Hautot joins from Alexander Hall where she worked for nearly seven years, and spent a year at Lloyds Banking Group prior.

LDNFinance has been on a recruitment drive, recently appointing Greg Cunnington, formerly of Alexander Hall, as its chief operating officer in March, and five other hires since January.

Anthony Rose, co-chief executive of LDNFinance, said: “The appointment of new advisers and support staff demonstrates the steep acceleration of growth that LDNfinance has seen since the start of the year.

“We have just celebrated our most successful quarter to date, and with the addition of Martin, Daniel and Allyson, I look forward to the rest of the year ahead.”

