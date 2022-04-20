You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA finalises diversity requirements for listed firms

by:
  • 20/04/2022
  • 0
FCA finalises diversity requirements for listed firms
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released the finalised rules for listed companies reporting diversity targets among company boards and executives.

The regulator announced its intention to formalise inclusive targets in March last year while admitting it also had a lot of work to do to boost diversity. 

The rules will apply to listed companies for financial accounting periods starting from 1 April 2022, and are to be reviewed in three years to check if those targets are still appropriate. 

The FCA has called for firms to either “comply or explain” to targets requiring at least 40 per cent of the board to be women, including those who self-identify as women and to have at least one female senior board member. These will include positions such as chair, chief executive, senior independent director, or chief financial officer. 

At least one member of a firm’s board must also be from an ethnic minority background.

Companies must disclose this information in their financial results alongside a numerical table detailing the diversity of their board.

If companies cannot meet these targets, they are required to explain why not. It is not clear what, or if a penalty for companies not explaining themselves is at this stage in the process, but the FCA has previously mentioned “supervisory tools we can draw on”.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at FCA, said: “As investors pay increasing attention to diversity at the top of the companies they invest in, enhancing transparency at board and executive management level will help hold companies to account and drive further progress.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 28, 2022
Reading FC, Reading

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/