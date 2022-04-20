You are here: Home - News -

Knowledge Bank and UTB partner on digital product guides

by:
  • 20/04/2022
Knowledge Bank has partnered with United Trust Bank (UT) to create a digital product guide.

 

Brokers using the criteria search system will now be able to see all of UTB’s detailed criteria through the guide.

Any updates from the lender will automatically update the product guide through this partnership.

Matthew Corker, operations director at Knowledge Bank (pictured), said: “This new digital criteria guide shows the technological options that are available for lenders to improve the process of working with brokers.

“The days of brokers having to constantly update a spreadsheet are a thing of the past. Technology has improved a variety of industries and by using criteria search systems brokers can now save themselves hours.

“Forward thinking lenders like UTB are constantly looking for technical innovations and by creating a digital criteria guide they’ve simplified the process for brokers to know what they will lend on.”

Mike Walters, sales director – mortgages, United Trust Bank added: “We’re always looking for ways to help brokers write and complete more business and this initiative continues our investment in innovative technology which both simplifies and accelerates the broker journey from sourcing to pay out. We’re big fans of Knowledge Bank and it’s great to work with a company which shares our desire to develop technology which really adds value.

“Like UTB’s auto-underwrite and online DiP (decision in principle) system, this digital criteria guide will be available 24/7 and it’s free to use, even if you’re not a Knowledge Bank account holder. It’s a great feature for brokers wishing to ‘self-serve’ and of course our team will still be available to talk through our criteria if brokers prefer to give us a call.”

