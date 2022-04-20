You are here: Home - News -

United Trust Bank surpasses £1bn mortgage lending milestone

by:
  • 20/04/2022
United Trust Bank (UTB) has made it over the £1bn mortgage lending milestone.

The achievement comes off the back of 50 per cent year-on-year growth since 2020 in new mortgage lending, including first and second charge residential products.

UTB’s mortgage division, UTB Mortgages for Intermediaries, launched in 2015 with a limited range of second charge mortgages designed for under-served customers. The bank’s proposition now includes residential first charge mortgages for home purchases and remortgages, including interest-only products and options for first-time-buyers.

It recently appointed Barry Luhmann to develop and launch a buy-to-let (BTL) proposition based on its recently launched application platform.

The bank has made a point of investing in fintech through third-party services to streamline its mortgage applications over the last three years, which helped it to keep lending through the pandemic. This included the development of an improved online decision in principle (DIP) through automated-underwriting which is available 24-7.

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director of mortgages, United Trust Bank, said: “This is a fantastic achievement, made possible by a great team of people who’ve worked incredibly hard to earn UTB a seat at the specialist mortgage table. UTB residential mortgage and second charge loans are now accessible through every major network, club and distributor and our range continues to develop and evolve.

“Introducers are our lifeblood and we’ve focused on building strong and enduring relationships with brokers.

“We’re growing quickly, moving into new markets and establishing a great reputation amongst brokers, distributors and borrowers. £1bn of mortgage lending is great, and hopefully the next milestone arrives even quicker.”

