Platform ups rates by up to 0.32 per cent

Platform has increased rates on new business and product switching mortgages by as much as 0.32 per cent.

The changes apply from 22 April and include two, three and five-year fixed rates which have seen rates increased by the headline rate.

Five-year fixed rates between 60 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) have also been relaunched with rates hiked up by as much as 0.32 per cent too. This follows the withdrawal of these mortgages on Wednesday in preparation for the repricing.

Across professional mortgages, two and five-year fixed rates have gone up by as much as 0.29 per cent.

Buy-to-let mortgages fixed for two and five years have risen by up to 0.23 per cent while two-year fixed premier buy-to-let deals have increased by up to 0.19 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed Help to Buy mortgage rates have gone up by up to 0.25 per cent.

For borrowers switching rates, pricing has gone up by as much as 0.29 per cent. Changes apply to two, three and five-year fixes, buy-to-let and Help to Buy deals.