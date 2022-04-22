You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

UTB adds Impact Specialist Finance to BTL packager panel

by:
  • 22/04/2022
  • 0
UTB adds Impact Specialist Finance to BTL packager panel
United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed specialist packager and distributor, Impact Specialist Finance, to its recently formed buy-to-let packager panel.

Impact’s brokers will be able to access UTB’s buy-to-let range, which has products for individual, limited company, portfolio landlords, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB).

Brokers will be able to use Impact’s portal to place, source and track their cases and their customer relationship management system gives brokers control of their clients’ applications.

UTB announced in March that it would be launching a range of buy-to-let products this year and had appointed Barry Luhmann as its head of buy-to-let. It launched its packager panel at the same time.

Dale Jannels (pictured), managing director at Impact Specialist Finance, said: “Over the years we’ve worked with many new lenders when they first enter the market and although UTB aren’t a new lender, their launch into buy-to-let is a significant step in their growth plans.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the first distributors and look forward to working with Mike and the team.”

Mike Walters, sales director of mortgages at UTB, added: “Since announcing our launch into buy-to-let in March, our team have been working hard to quickly bring the range to market and so this launch with impact, along with a small number of other specialist distributors, is a key milestone on our distribution plans.

“Dale and the team are renowned as experts in buy-to-let and so they were an automatic choice for us for this stage of our launch and we look forward to growing this part of our business in 2022.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/