UTB adds Impact Specialist Finance to BTL packager panel

United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed specialist packager and distributor, Impact Specialist Finance, to its recently formed buy-to-let packager panel.

Impact’s brokers will be able to access UTB’s buy-to-let range, which has products for individual, limited company, portfolio landlords, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB).

Brokers will be able to use Impact’s portal to place, source and track their cases and their customer relationship management system gives brokers control of their clients’ applications.

UTB announced in March that it would be launching a range of buy-to-let products this year and had appointed Barry Luhmann as its head of buy-to-let. It launched its packager panel at the same time.

Dale Jannels (pictured), managing director at Impact Specialist Finance, said: “Over the years we’ve worked with many new lenders when they first enter the market and although UTB aren’t a new lender, their launch into buy-to-let is a significant step in their growth plans.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the first distributors and look forward to working with Mike and the team.”

Mike Walters, sales director of mortgages at UTB, added: “Since announcing our launch into buy-to-let in March, our team have been working hard to quickly bring the range to market and so this launch with impact, along with a small number of other specialist distributors, is a key milestone on our distribution plans.

“Dale and the team are renowned as experts in buy-to-let and so they were an automatic choice for us for this stage of our launch and we look forward to growing this part of our business in 2022.”