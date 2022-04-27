You are here: Home - News -

Accord Mortgages unveils residential product transfer range

by:
  • 27/04/2022
Yorkshire Building Society’s subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has added a product transfer range aimed at residential borrowers to give brokers and clients more choice.

The range will be available from 29 April and the lender will give up to £250 cashback on selected product transfers.

This will then be paid directly into the bank account that the client’s direct debit comes from upon completion.

The lender is withdrawing its current product transfer range tomorrow at 8pm, and other residential product transfer options will be increased by 0.3 per cent.

Products include a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 2.89 per cent which comes with £100 cashback.

There is also a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV priced at 3.01 per cent, and a five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV with a rate of 3.33 per cent. They both come with £250 cashback.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager for new propositions at Accord, said: “We know cashback on new lending is really popular, so we’re pleased to be adding this to the options brokers have when considering a product transfer for existing customers too.

“Keeping it simple, brokers don’t need to do anything outside of the existing product transfer process – we’re just adding more choice for advisers and their clients, many of whom may welcome cash in their bank account in the current environment.”

