You are here: Home - News -

News

Starling Bank raises £130.5m for acquisition war chest with eye on mortgage lenders

by:
  • 27/04/2022
  • 0
Starling Bank raises £130.5m for acquisition war chest with eye on mortgage lenders
Starling Bank has raised £130.5m from existing investors as part of plans to build a “war chest” for acquisitions.

The fundraise was at a pre-money valuation of £2.5bn, with Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Qatar Investment Authority, Harold McPike and RPMI Railpen all participating in the round.

The bank said that the funding would be used to “continue our growth” and “build a war chest” for acquisitions. A Starling Bank spokesperson said that it was looking at a “number of potential targets”.

The spokesperson said: “We are pursuing a targeted merger and acquisition strategy focusing on selected lending originators; that may include mortgage lenders.”

The bank now has a surplus capital of nearly £400m.

Last year, the bank acquired Fleet Mortgages in a £50m transaction, making it the sole funder of the lender’s future originations.

Fleet Mortgages in turn would be able to access Starling’s deposit customer base via the deal.

It marked Starling’s entrance into the mortgage market, and at the time said it was part of its plans to grow its lending through mergers and acquisitions and forward-flow arrangements, where it will purchase loans originated by other providers.

The bank was also reported to be interested in acquiring Kensington Mortgages’ platform earlier this year, along with Barclays, M&G and Pimco.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.