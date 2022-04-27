You are here: Home - News -

News

The Tipton hires BDM and promotes key account manager

by:
  • 27/04/2022
  • 0
The Tipton hires BDM and promotes key account manager
The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has hired Debbie Holmes (pictured) as business development manager (BDM) and promoted Joanna Ridgway as key account manager.

 

Holmes joins from the Earl Shilton Building Society, where she was a BDM for nearly three years. Prior to that she was at Coventry Building Society, where she worked for nearly nine years as business development adviser.

At the Tipton, she will cover the West Midlands region. 

Ridgway joined the mutual in 2020 from Pepper Money where she was BDM for over a year. Before that, she worked as a mortgage broker for Countrywide Mortgages, a role she held for two years. 

Jason Newsway, director of sales and marketing at the Tipton, said: “Debbie will be a great addition to our team at the Tipton. She has a strong experience of working closely with brokers and joins us at an important time in our journey as we look to strengthen the business support functions.  

“We are focusing on adding benefit and offering significant value to our brokers. We are also delighted to announce the promotion of Joanna, which is another example of us investing in our people and helping them to develop their careers with the society.”  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.