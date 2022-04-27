The Tipton hires BDM and promotes key account manager

The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has hired Debbie Holmes (pictured) as business development manager (BDM) and promoted Joanna Ridgway as key account manager.

Holmes joins from the Earl Shilton Building Society, where she was a BDM for nearly three years. Prior to that she was at Coventry Building Society, where she worked for nearly nine years as business development adviser.

At the Tipton, she will cover the West Midlands region.

Ridgway joined the mutual in 2020 from Pepper Money where she was BDM for over a year. Before that, she worked as a mortgage broker for Countrywide Mortgages, a role she held for two years.

Jason Newsway, director of sales and marketing at the Tipton, said: “Debbie will be a great addition to our team at the Tipton. She has a strong experience of working closely with brokers and joins us at an important time in our journey as we look to strengthen the business support functions.

“We are focusing on adding benefit and offering significant value to our brokers. We are also delighted to announce the promotion of Joanna, which is another example of us investing in our people and helping them to develop their careers with the society.”