Vida appoints chief risk officer

Vida Homeloans has appointed Fraser McNeill as chief risk officer (CRO) and executive director.

He will report directly to Anth Mooney, CEO, and manage a team of 16 with immediate effect.

McNeill (pictured) has more than 20 years’ experience in risk management within the financial services sector, which will be instrumental as Vida evolves to operate as a bank.

He joins from Coventry Building Society where he has been CRO for almost seven years. He has also held roles at Saffron Building Society, The Co-operative Bank and National Australia Group.

Mooney said: “As a lending specialist, Vida remains a relatively young company and we are at an important and exciting time in the development of the business.

“Fraser’s appointment is key to our growth strategy and he will be leading a strong, robust risk function. He will have a key role in helping to move Vida to the next phase of our journey. I look forward to working with him.”