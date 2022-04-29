Together hires Natwest’s Joanne Fletcher as national development director

Specialist lender has appointed Joanne Fletcher (pictured), Natwest’s former director of commercial banking, as its national development director to support its “ambitious growth plans across the UK’.

In the newly-created role, she will be responsible for building an “extensive network” of corporate and commercial bankers to help introduce business to the lender and enhance the Together brand.

She will report to Together’s head of professional sector Sean Williams.

Fletcher joins from Natwest, where she was director of commercial banking for around six years and managed a team of 10 commercial relationship managers.

Prior to that, she was director of corporate baking at Royal Bank of Scotland for over seven years, and before that worked at Natwest as a corporate relationship director.

Williams said: “It’s great to be able to welcome Joanne to maximise opportunities in line with our ambitious five-year growth strategy.

“Her reputation and background speak for themselves, and we believe her passion for the industry will really drive forward our business by delivering flexible finance which meets the ambitions of new corporate and professional clients up and down the country.”

Fletcher said she was excited to join the lender at a “pivotal time not only for the group but for the specialist lending industry”.

She added that there was a gap in property finance for potential borrowers such as SMEs, property operators and investors.

Fletcher said that Together always had a “can-do attitude” when it came to navigating complex commercial deals and so it could fill the gap.

“We’ve already created a network of introducers who have a huge amount of experience and strong relationships with commercial customers across the UK and are looking to build on this through further investing in our programme.

“This network will involve former commercial and corporate bankers who really understand Together’s brand and can go out into the market place and build connections, so it makes perfect common sense to tap into their expertise,” she added.