TSB ups first-time buyer, purchase and remortgage rates

  • 29/04/2022
TSB ups first-time buyer, purchase and remortgage rates
TSB has increased its rates for certain first-time buyer, purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.5 per cent.

The changes come into effect from today.

Its two-year fixed rate first-time buyer, purchase and remortgage rates have gone up by 0.4 per cent, with rates starting from 2.59 per cent and going up to 3.54 per cent depending on the loan to value (LTV) band.

Its three-year fixed rate for first-time buyer, house purchase and remortgage, which come with a two-year early repayment charge, has risen by 0.4 per cent. Rates begin from 2.89 per cent and go up to 3.34 per cent at the highest LTV.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate in the same range has increased by 0.3 per cent and starts from 2.79 per cent and goes up to 3.29 per cent depending on LTV.

Its five-year fixed rate for new build first-time buyer and house purchase has also gone up by 0.3 per cent, ranging from 2.84 per cent to 2.99 per cent.

TSB’s 10-year fixed rate, also for first-time buyer, house purchase and remortgage, has risen by 0.5 per cent. Rates range from 2.84 per cent to 2.99 per cent.

