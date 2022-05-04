You are here: Home - News -

News

Mansfield BS brings back high LTV remortgage with capital raising and debt consolidation

by:
  • 04/05/2022
  • 0
Mansfield BS brings back high LTV remortgage with capital raising and debt consolidation
Mansfield Building Society has relaunched capital raising and debt consolidation remortgages up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) to cater for an increase in customer activity .

The lender exited the 90 per cent LTV remortgage market at the end of March 2020.

It is available on the mutual’s standard residential range or on any products available up to remortgage.

The maximum loan size is £400,000, which is up from £300,000 previously, and there are no restrictions on the proportion of the loan amount being used for capital raising and debt consolidation.

It explained that as house prices continued to go up and energy costs impacted affordability, borrowers were looking for more ways to manage their expenditure by consolidating debt.

The mutual noted that borrowers were looking to release funds for several reasons, such as supporting people with a purchase.

Tom Denman-Molloy, intermediary sales manager for Mansfield Building Society, said the additional criteria at higher LTVs would be a “welcome addition” for brokers and give them more flexible options.

“With the rising costs of living at a time of further increases in house prices, intermediaries are in need of a range of solutions to help their clients borrow in the most effective way possible. This range of products introduces a new solution to them,” he said.

“We want to make a real difference to people’s lives and whilst the past couple of years have proven uncertain for many, by seeing the people beyond the profile we can not only enable borrowers to achieve their dreams and manage their costs, we can help brokers grow their businesses too.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.