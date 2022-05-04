Poll: Are you seeing borrowers already struggle with affordability?

Rising inflation and interest rates, along with increasing cost of living, has raised concerns amongst consumers around how they might cover their mortgage payments.

Lenders have been updating their rates, changing their criteria and affordability calculators as a result of the ongoing economic environment, which brokers have said could limit the amount certain borrowers could access.

The news that the Bank of England is consulting on the removal or revision of its stress test may provide a solution, but that is yet to be decided on, leaving borrowers to face tightened policies and squeezed incomes for the moment.

Mortgage Solutions wants to know if your customer’s affordability has been impacted by these changes.