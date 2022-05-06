OSB Group appoints mental health first aiders to support staff

OSB Group has introduced mental health first aiders across its business to assist staff with any concerns regarding their wellbeing.

Richard Barrett, head of people development at OSB Group, provided 11 staff volunteers with mental health first aid approved learning. They have been trained on how to listen to employees and signpost them to professional and charitable help where needed.

The course also covered the importance of the support networks provided by family and friends during a person’s mental health recovery.

Additional courses, which are set to take place in May and September, are already fully booked. It is hoped that the group will recruit more than 30 mental health first aiders across the business by the end of the year.

Andy Golding, OSB Group CEO, said: “Mental health is a critical issue and one that I personally feel quite passionate about. If we can make a difference, even to just one or two people through this scheme, then that’s a big win if it means we’ve helped direct them to the right professional support.”

OSB is also actively supporting Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 9 to 15 May and the theme for this year is loneliness.

Barrett added: “Not only are our mental health first aiders helping colleagues within the business, our Kent Reliance branch colleagues have also used the training to help our customers and it’s a great opportunity to highlight the help available during Mental Health Awareness Week.”