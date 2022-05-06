You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/05/2022

by:
  • 06/05/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/05/2022
This weeks news has been dominated by the Bank of England upping the base rate to one per cent after a six to three vote, and its consequent impact on the mortgage market.

 

Following the rate rise, the likes of Natwest, Santander, Leeds BS, Clydesdale and Skipton to make changes to their products and rates, with more changes expected to come.

In other news, brokers posited that increasing down valuations are being driven by high demand along with buyer desperation and MPowered Mortgages launched an AI system which aims to take on the big banks. A revival of Right to Buy also hit the headlines and brokers comments around upcoming EPC legislation piqued reader interest.

Base rate rises to one per cent

Shortage of property and desperate buyers behind ‘down valuations’ ‒ analysis

Natwest ups rates; Santander and Skipton increase SVRs – round-up

Inability to meet EPC deadlines could hit landlord property disposals – Marketwatch

Exclusive: MPowered enlists AI to produce complex residential underwriting in seconds

Rocketing inflation will induce steeper base rate rises – Maddox

Government to relaunch Right to Buy ‒ reports

Leeds BS cuts BTL stress rate by one per cent

Millions of homes pushed into higher stamp duty bracket

Exclusive: Cashback service MyMortgageRewards.com goes live to brokers

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.