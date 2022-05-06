Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/05/2022

This weeks news has been dominated by the Bank of England upping the base rate to one per cent after a six to three vote, and its consequent impact on the mortgage market.

Following the rate rise, the likes of Natwest, Santander, Leeds BS, Clydesdale and Skipton to make changes to their products and rates, with more changes expected to come.

In other news, brokers posited that increasing down valuations are being driven by high demand along with buyer desperation and MPowered Mortgages launched an AI system which aims to take on the big banks. A revival of Right to Buy also hit the headlines and brokers comments around upcoming EPC legislation piqued reader interest.