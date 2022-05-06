Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/05/2022

Following the rate rise, the likes of Natwest, Santander, Leeds BS, Clydesdale and Skipton to make changes to their products and rates, with more changes expected to come.
In other news, brokers posited that increasing down valuations are being driven by high demand along with buyer desperation and MPowered Mortgages launched an AI system which aims to take on the big banks. A revival of Right to Buy also hit the headlines and brokers comments around upcoming EPC legislation piqued reader interest.
Shortage of property and desperate buyers behind ‘down valuations’ ‒ analysis
Natwest ups rates; Santander and Skipton increase SVRs – round-up
Inability to meet EPC deadlines could hit landlord property disposals – Marketwatch
Exclusive: MPowered enlists AI to produce complex residential underwriting in seconds
Rocketing inflation will induce steeper base rate rises – Maddox
Exclusive: Cashback service MyMortgageRewards.com goes live to brokers