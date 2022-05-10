You are here: Home - News -

News

Rate increases announced by HSBC and Nationwide – round-up

by:
  • 10/05/2022
  • 0
Rate increases announced by HSBC and Nationwide – round-up
Nationwide Building Society and HSBC have both announced rate increases to much of their product ranges.

Nationwide has confirmed that from tomorrow, it is making changes to a host of fixed and tracker rate products.

The changes apply to both new and existing customer products, across a range of mortgage terms. For first-time buyers and remortgage borrowers, as well as switcher and further advance borrowers, rates are increasing by between 0.05 per cent and 0.25 per cent, while for homemovers rates are jumping by between 0.05 per cent and 0.3 per cent.

For example, the two-year fixed rate for new customers at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) now comes with a 2.54 per cent rate if paying a £999 fee, or 2.79 per cent for the fee-free version. The five-year fixed rate for borrowers with the same deposit moves to 2.49 per cent if paying the £999 fee or 2.82 per cent for the fee-free option. The same rates are on offer for the 10-year fixed rate products.

First-time buyers can choose from two and three-year fixed rates at 2.69 per cent with a 10 per cent deposit and £999 fee, or at 2.99 per cent for the fee-free version.

If looking to remortgage, rates now start at 2.39 per cent for two-year and three-year fixed rates, 2.49 per cent for five-year deals and 2.44 per cent for 10-year products. Tracker rates for remortgages start at 1.99 per cent.

You can find the full range of changes on the Nationwide intermediary website. Existing products need to have been reserved by 5pm on Tuesday.

Rate increases at HSBC

HSBC has also announced a sweeping range of interest rate increases, which take effect immediately.

Rates are increasing across two, three and five-year terms for both purchase and remortgage deals and for both residential and buy-to-let cases.

As a result of the changes, first-time buyer and homemover purchase products alike now start at 2.46 per cent for fixed rate deals, while remortgage rates start at 2.41 per cent.

Increases to the rates on buy-to-let products mean that purchase rates now start at 2.19 per cent, while remortgage deals start at 2.14 per cent.

The full range of new rates can be found on HSBC’s online rate sheet.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/