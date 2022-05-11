You are here: Home - News -

News

Vida ups both max LTV for debt consolidation and loan size

by:
  • 11/05/2022
  • 0
Vida ups both max LTV for debt consolidation and loan size
Specialist lender Vida Homeloans had increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) for cases involving debt consolidation, upped its maximum loan size and made changes to its fee-saver range.

The maximum LTV now stands at 85 per cent LTV where cases involve debt consolidation, and the maximum loan size has been increased to £2m up to 75 per cent LTV.

The lender has removed its £180 assessment fee from all residential products.

In its fee-saver range the lender will offer free valuation for properties up to £1m an also give £500 contribution to legal fees.

Vida has also changed criteria around repossessions from 10 years to six years.

Richard Tugwell (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Vida, said the changes demonstrated its commitment to the specialist sector.

He said: “With the rising cost of living and increasing interest rates, specialist lending is going to become increasingly important.

“The product and criteria changes take account of the fast-moving pace of the mortgage sector, and we are confident that these will provide great solutions to borrowers who are cut out of traditional mainstream lending.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.