The Nottingham introduces product transfers through intermediaries

  • 13/05/2022
The Nottingham had added the option of product transfers to mortgage brokers who retain the lender’s customers on one of its mortgages at the end of a fixed rate term.

 

The process will be digitised and once a broker is verified they will gain access to a client’s mortgage information before they proceed with an application. 

The mutual said brokers would be paid for successful applications from July and said further details would be shared in time. 

Iain Kirkpatrick (pictured), chief customer officer at, The Nottingham, said: “The broker community have been asking us for this, so we are delighted to respond to their feedback. 

“We’re keen to ensure that with the introduction of broker product transfers we also bring to life a digitised process to make things as efficient as possible. Brokers can be safe in the knowledge that after the fixed rate period they will be able to place product transfer business with us.” 

“We know brokers work hard to have strong and lasting relationships with their clients, so paying them a fee if the customer remains with The Nottingham as a result of their help and advice is a really positive step forward,” he added. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

