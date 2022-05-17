Landbay unveils broker portal and undergoes rebrand

Specialist buy-to-let lender Landbay has launched an updated broker portal and rebranded with a new logo and motto.

Brokers can submit their applications through the portal, while decisions and case-tracking are also delivered via the portal quickly and easily, according to the lender.

All portal systems are built and maintained in-house, with users included throughout the development process so tools can be tailored to their needs.

The lender added that the portal would give a better level of service to brokers and give them direct access to underwriters and a “fast turnaround scale”.

Landbay said that its new logo set it “apart from the sector’s traditional look and feel” and the motto ‘Your lending partner’ represented the “trusted relationships” it had built with customers and intermediary partners.

John Goodall (pictured), chief executive of Landbay, said: “The launch of the new broker portal is a significant milestone we’re exceptionally proud of.

“Our new brand supports this leap in technology and service, signalling a new chapter for Landbay. The team has done a fantastic job collaborating with customers and intermediary partners to create a better brand experience for everyone.”

Jays Shortt, chief product officer at Landbay, said that the portal came about following extensive user research and was “super-fast” and “easy-to-use”.

“Decisions come back quickly, case tracking has never been easier and the whole process from application to completion is more transparent than ever before,” he said.

Shortt added: “Chris Burrell, our chief technical officer, and I are delighted with what we’ve achieved with the portal and its underlying platform. The amount of quality work the teams have put into its creation has been phenomenal.”