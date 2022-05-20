TSB ups high LTV rates and simplifies BTL lending tiers

TSB has increased rates on five-year fixes at the 75 to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) bands.

For first-time buyers and purchasers across standard and new-build offerings, rates have risen by 0.35 per cent.

For standard properties, this applies to the 75-90 per cent LTV tiers. Rates now begin at 2.94 per cent for a 75 per cent LTV mortgage, up to 3.04 per cent for a 85-90 per cent LTV deal.

Across the new-build range, increases apply between 80-90 per cent LTV. They now start at 2.84 per cent for an 80-85 per cent LTV deal, and 2.94 per cent at 85-90 per cent LTV.

All products have a £995 fee.

Within its buy-to-let range, TSB has reintroduced two and five-year fixes alongside two-year trackers to its house purchase and remortgage offering.

It has also simplified buy-to-let lending tiers. These will now be 0-60 per cent LTV, 60-75 per cent LTV and 75-80 per cent LTV.