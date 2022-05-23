Aldermore releases BTL and resi owner-occupied range

The lender has reintroduced its standard level one residential owner-occupied range, which means the borrower has fewer arrears, country court judgments, defaults, forced or voluntary possessions or debt management plans.

It comes with two and five-year fixed rate terms, £999 fee and fee-free options, and high loan to value (LTV) options.

Examples include a two-year fixed rate up to 75 per cent LTV at 3.08 per cent with £999 fee, with the fee-free version priced at 3.38 per cent.

Its high LTV products range between 85 and 95 per cent LTV. They include its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV with £999 fee, priced at 4.08 per cent, and its fee-free option at 4.38 per cent.

Aldermore has also released a standard level two and three range for those with more complex borrowing needs. Standard level two and three have more flexible criteria around bankruptcy, sequestration, individual voluntary arrangements, trust deeds, debt relief orders, and/or forced or voluntary possessions.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee at 3.68 per cent, and its fee-free equivalent priced at 3.98 per cent.

Its standard level three two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee is 4.18 per cent, and its fee-free version is 4.48 per cent.

Buy to let

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has brought out products for individual landlords and company landlords with single residential investment properties, multi property individuals and company landlords, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), and multi-unit freeholds.

For individual landlords with single residential investment properties, borrowers can access a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV 3.48 per cent. This is the same rate for company landlords and is subject to a 1.5 per cent product fee.

On the multi property individuals and company landlords with single residential investment properties side, a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with 1.5 per cent product fee is priced at 3.28 per cent.

For HMO and multi-unit freeholds, its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV stands at 3.98 per cent. It also comes with a 1.5 per cent product fee.

Jon Cooper (pictured), head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, comments: “Our aim is to help people realise their home ownership dreams by creating mortgage options that fit the needs of today’s borrowers.

“Our human approach and expertise means we’re able to consider each application on its own merits, supporting first time buyers, the self-employed, people with complex income, and landlords big and small.”