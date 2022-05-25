You are here: Home - News -

News

Building societies’ Q1 gross mortgage lending reaches £17.9bn

by:
  • 25/05/2022
  • 0
Building societies’ Q1 gross mortgage lending reaches £17.9bn
Gross mortgage lending by building societies in Q1 2022 came to £17.9bn, which is in-line with £18bn figure in the same period last year.

Gross mortgage lending is up from Q4 2021 where it was pegged at around £16bn, according to the latest figures from the Building Societies Association (BSA).

The report said this showed the mortgage market remains buoyant as figures are still on par with when the stamp duty relief was in place.

Building societies approved 111,697 mortgages loans in Q1 2022, which is six per cent lower than the same period last year, but up 16 per cent compared to Q4 2021.

It added that outstanding mortgage balances for the quarter were £358bn, an increase of four per cent compared to the same period last year. It is also just under a quarter, 23 per cent, of the total mortgage market share.

The report continued that building societies lent to 25,208 first-time buyers, which is in line with the 25,735 figure from the Q1 last year.

Robin Fieth (pictured), chief executive at BSA, said: “The housing market was vibrant between January and March this year, despite rising house prices and the re-imposition of stamp duty. The fact that building societies lent as much during this period as they did during Q1 2021 with no stamp duty payable is testament to their presence and competitiveness in a busy market.”

He added that the limited number of properties for sale, along with rising cost of living, would lead to a “more subdued housing market as the year progresses”.

Fieth said that as over 80 per cent existing mortgages were on fixed rates this would not impact the remortgage market, which the trade body expects to “remain active”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.