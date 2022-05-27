Poll: Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive?

In the midst of this, borrower circumstances have become more complex and many are looking for longer fixes to protect themselves against increasing costs.
With products having a shorter shelf life, brokers are working against the kosh to make sure their clients have all the documents in place to secure deals before they end up on a lender’s standard variable rate.
So, with all of that in mind, are remortgages becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?
Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?
