Poll: Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive?

With the cost of living crisis and base rates kicking off as predicted, many clients are considering remortgaging to take advantage of current rates before they disappear.

In the midst of this, borrower circumstances have become more complex and many are looking for longer fixes to protect themselves against increasing costs.

With products having a shorter shelf life, brokers are working against the kosh to make sure their clients have all the documents in place to secure deals before they end up on a lender’s standard variable rate.

So, with all of that in mind, are remortgages becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?