Mortgage Solutions has launched a new initiative which will recognise brilliant individuals who are delivering either diversity and inclusion or sustainability initiatives to make our industry fairer, more balanced, or more environmentally conscious.

Our change makers will have shown evidence of how they contribute to limiting climate change or have promoted the green agenda, or they may have programmes or policies to encourage inclusivity and the presence of differences both within their own business and the wider industry.

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday 7th June.

Click here for further information and nominate someone using this form