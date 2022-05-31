You are here: Home - News -

Natwest raises product transfer rates and adds deals

  • 31/05/2022
Natwest has increased rates on mortgages for existing borrowers by as much as 0.25 per cent.

 

Changes apply to residential and buy-to-let product transfers up to 100 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

The largest increase has been made to the 60 per cent LTV two-year fixed product switch for buy-to-let borrowers, which has gone up from 2.64 per cent to 2.89 per cent. The £995 fee paying alternative has increased by 0.18 per cent to 2.54 per cent. 

Rate hikes have also been made to two-year fixed product transfer deals for buy-to-let borrowers at 75 per cent LTV, and five-year fixed switches at 60 and 75 per cent LTV. 

For residential borrowers, the two-year fixed 60 per cent LTV product transfer with a £995 fee has risen by 0.20 per cent to 2.59 per cent. 

On the higher LTV scale, the fee-free two-year fixed product transfer at 100 per cent LTV has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 3.34 per cent, while the five-year fix at 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has increased by the same to 2.94 per cent. 

For new buy-to-let borrowers, the rate on the five-year fixed purchase product at 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.04 per cent to 2.59 per cent. This has a product fee of £1,495. 

 

BTL product launches 

Natwest has also added two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage buy-to-let deals to its range. 

These include a two-year fixed purchase product with a rate of 2.39 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, and a product at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.44 per cent. 

The remortgage equivalents have rates of 2.34 per cent and 2.39 per cent respectively. 

Across the five-year fixes, there is a purchase deal at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.54 per cent and a remortgage at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.59 per cent. 

All the new products have fees of £1,495. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

