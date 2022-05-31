Natwest raises product transfer rates and adds deals

Natwest has increased rates on mortgages for existing borrowers by as much as 0.25 per cent.

Changes apply to residential and buy-to-let product transfers up to 100 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The largest increase has been made to the 60 per cent LTV two-year fixed product switch for buy-to-let borrowers, which has gone up from 2.64 per cent to 2.89 per cent. The £995 fee paying alternative has increased by 0.18 per cent to 2.54 per cent.

Rate hikes have also been made to two-year fixed product transfer deals for buy-to-let borrowers at 75 per cent LTV, and five-year fixed switches at 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

For residential borrowers, the two-year fixed 60 per cent LTV product transfer with a £995 fee has risen by 0.20 per cent to 2.59 per cent.

On the higher LTV scale, the fee-free two-year fixed product transfer at 100 per cent LTV has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 3.34 per cent, while the five-year fix at 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has increased by the same to 2.94 per cent.

For new buy-to-let borrowers, the rate on the five-year fixed purchase product at 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.04 per cent to 2.59 per cent. This has a product fee of £1,495.

BTL product launches

Natwest has also added two and five-year fixed purchase and remortgage buy-to-let deals to its range.

These include a two-year fixed purchase product with a rate of 2.39 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, and a product at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.44 per cent.

The remortgage equivalents have rates of 2.34 per cent and 2.39 per cent respectively.

Across the five-year fixes, there is a purchase deal at 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.54 per cent and a remortgage at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.59 per cent.

All the new products have fees of £1,495.